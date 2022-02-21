Fortunately for Unai Emery’s men, they were assigned an undoubtedly more palatable two-legged fixture against Juventus, but this could still prove an extremely difficult task for the Yellow Submarine, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side in terrific form at present.

Of the 16 teams remaining in the Champions League, Villarreal were probably the most relieved to find out that the initial draw, which was marred by “technical issues”, was declared void and redone — a round-of-16 tie against Manchester City arguably the one every team was desperate to avoid.

Juventus are three points back, with only seven sides above them in the form table, while the Old Lady’s unbeaten run now stretches back 12 Serie A matches.

Over the last ten league matches, only Manchester City and Bayern Munich have taken more points than Villarreal (23) across Europe’s top five leagues.

In fact, despite these two being 250/1 and 33/1 respectively to go all the way in this competition, you would be hard pushed to find two more in-form teams across the whole of Europe.

This is a meeting of two teams at the peak of their powers, and who have been perfectly moulded in the image of their respective managers, relying heavily on their defensive solidity.

Only Sevilla and the two Madrid sides have conceded fewer goals than Villarreal in La Liga this season, while Napoli and Inter are the only sides in Serie A with a better defensive record than Juventus, and they have both played a game fewer.

As far as the Champions League is concerned, no team kept more than the four clean sheets that Juventus recorded in the group stage, and while Villarreal’s nine goals conceded was certainly out of character for Emery’s men, one goal conceded across their last four domestic matches demonstrates the pace with which the Yellow Submarine are consistently improving at the back.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves have conceded fewer goals than these two over the past 10 matches, which makes BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ an appealing selection at a top price of 37/40.

Looking at the betting for this market as well, there is ground to believe that the majority of the shrewd money that has come early has come for the ‘NO’ side of the market.

A lot of firms, including the sharper ones, initially priced the ‘NO’ side of the market around the even money mark, but sharp money appears to have moved the price, with plenty of firms now 4/5 – one Asian firm is currently at 1.77.

That the majority of these companies seemingly couldn’t stand the selection at prices exceeding 5/6 gives further confidence to the selection at the current odds.

The removal of the ‘away goals’ rule has also seemingly had an adverse effect in terms of teams’ desire to score goals, with the away side now content to sit in and play out a stalemate.