The 49-year-old former Barnsley and West Brom boss replaces John Eustace, who quit to take over at Derby a fortnight ago.

Rovers’ chief executive Steve Waggott told the club website: “I am delighted to welcome Valerien to the club.

“We were hugely impressed with Valerien throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process.

“He knows the Championship extremely well and what it takes to finish in the play-offs.”