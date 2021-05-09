Premier League round-up: United delay City celebrations with win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings did it again as Manchester United overcame Aston Villa to delay Manchester City’s coronation.
Fresh from sealing their place in the Europa League final against Villarreal, the Red Devils turned their focus to Villa Park as they kicked off an unenviable run of three Premier League matches in five days.
Bertrand Traore’s stunner had Villa dreaming of a first home league victory against United since 1995, but Solskjaer’s side dug deep and secured a 3-1 triumph – a competition record 10th comeback win of the season.
Pep Guardiola’s men had been on course to wrap up a third league title in four years as Villa went into the break leading through Traore’s exceptional effort.
But United levelled shortly after the restart through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, before Mason Greenwood struck to become United’s top-scoring Premier League teenager.
The 19-year-old usurped Wayne Rooney with that 16th goal and veteran Edinson Cavani came off the bench to add gloss on an afternoon that ended with Ollie Watkins being sent off.
The Villa striker picked up a second booking having been adjudged to have dived as United all but sealed a top-four finish.
It was a tougher workout for the visitors than the scoreline suggests as they continued a run of four matches in eight days.
Morgan Gibbs-White denied 10-man Brighton the chance to secure Premier League safety after Wolves’ late show, securing a 5/2 winner for Sporting Life followers.
The midfielder’s last-minute strike earned a 2-1 comeback win at Molineux following Lewis Dunk’s game-changing red card.
The Seagulls skipper was sent off after the break for pulling back Fabio Silva, having given the visitors a first-half lead.
Adama Traore levelled with 14 minutes left and Graham Potter’s side had been in complete command until Dunk walked.
Victory would have sealed Premier League survival for the Seagulls, although it will be confirmed on Monday if Burnley beat Fulham, and Neal Maupay underlined their frustrations after he was sent off at the final whistle when he confronted referee Jon Moss.