Premier League round-up: United delay City celebrations with win

Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United: City celebrations delayed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings did it again as Manchester United overcame Aston Villa to delay Manchester City’s coronation.

Fresh from sealing their place in the Europa League final against Villarreal, the Red Devils turned their focus to Villa Park as they kicked off an unenviable run of three Premier League matches in five days.

Bertrand Traore’s stunner had Villa dreaming of a first home league victory against United since 1995, but Solskjaer’s side dug deep and secured a 3-1 triumph – a competition record 10th comeback win of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s men had been on course to wrap up a third league title in four years as Villa went into the break leading through Traore’s exceptional effort.

But United levelled shortly after the restart through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, before Mason Greenwood struck to become United’s top-scoring Premier League teenager.

The 19-year-old usurped Wayne Rooney with that 16th goal and veteran Edinson Cavani came off the bench to add gloss on an afternoon that ended with Ollie Watkins being sent off.

The Villa striker picked up a second booking having been adjudged to have dived as United all but sealed a top-four finish.

It was a tougher workout for the visitors than the scoreline suggests as they continued a run of four matches in eight days.