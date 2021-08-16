UEFA Champions League group qualification probabilities after draw is made: City to face Messi's PSG, holders Chelsea get Juventus

Scroll down for group-by-group probabilities

Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage of this season’s Champions League while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris St Germain.

Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.

Chelsea were placed in Group H, which also included final hosts Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo, in Thursday’s draw for the competition.

Premier League champions City were drawn in what seemed a particularly competitive Group A, also featuring 2020 semi-finalists Leipzig and Bruges.