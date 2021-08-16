Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
UEFA Champions League draw was made in Istanbul
UEFA Champions League draw was made in Istanbul

UEFA Champions League draw: City to face Messi's PSG, holders Chelsea get Juventus

By Sporting Life
18:45 · THU August 26, 2021

Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage of this season’s Champions League while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris St Germain.

Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.

Chelsea were placed in Group H, which also included final hosts Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo, in Thursday’s draw for the competition.

Premier League champions City were drawn in what seemed a particularly competitive Group A, also featuring 2020 semi-finalists Leipzig and Bruges.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Liverpool’s Group B was completed by Porto and AC Milan – winners of nine titles between them – with United also up against Atalanta and Young Boys.

Other eye-catching pairings saw Inter Milan pitted against Real Madrid in Group D and Bayern Munich facing Barcelona in Group E.

Group D was completed by Shaktar Donestsk and Sheriff while Benfica and Dynamo Kiev made up Group E.

Group C included Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas and Group G featured Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg and Wolfsburg.

Also at the draw, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jorginho were named Champions League men’s manager and player of the season for 2020-21 respectively. City’s Ruben Dias took the top defender award.

UEFA Champions League group stage full draw

Group A

  • Manchester City
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • RB Leipzig
  • Club Brugge

Group B

  • Atletico Madrid
  • Liverpool
  • FC Porto
  • AC Milan

Group C

  • Sporting Club
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Ajax
  • Besiktas

Group D

  • Inter Milan
  • Real Madrid
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

  • Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona
  • Benfica
  • Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

  • Villarreal
  • Manchester United
  • Atalanta
  • Young Boys

Group G

  • Lille
  • Sevilla
  • Salzburg
  • Wolfsburg

Group H

  • Chelsea
  • Juventus
  • Zenit
  • Malmo

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS