Trevoh Chalobah has one England cap
Trevoh Chalobah has one England cap

Trevoh Chalobah replaces Tino Livramento in England's World Cup squad

Football
Tue June 16, 2026 · 2h ago

Trevoh Chalobah has replaced Tino Livramento in England's 26-man World Cup squad after a calf injury forced the full-back out of the tournament.

Livramento's initial inclusion was a surprise as he did not play in any of Newcastle's final five Premier League games because of a thigh problem.

Chelsea centre-back Chalobah will not travel to Dallas for England's opening game with Croatia on Wednesday but instead head straight to their base in Kansas City and be available for their second Group L match against Ghana.

FIFA permits teams to replace any injured or ill outfield player up to 24 hours before their first game.

Livramento's withdrawal leaves Reece James and Djed Spence as Thomas Tuchel's only natural right-backs, although Spence has primarily been used on the left of defence by both the German coach and when in action for Tottenham.

Centre-backs Ezri Konsa, Jarrell Quansah and Chalobah also offer additional right-back cover.

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

Group previews

Outright previews

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