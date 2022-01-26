Of the Premier League's big six, it seems like only Tottenham might do some business before the window closes on January 31, with a midfielder rumoured to be on top of manager Antonio Conte's wishlist.

As for the rest of the Premier League, there are but a handful of clubs that still need to look for reinforcements. Newcastle are likely to continue spending after signing Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier earlier in the window - we outlined potential targets to improve them in an earlier piece. With that being said, which other clubs still need to target incomings before the window closes?

Burnley need reinforcements After the sale of Chris Wood, Sean Dyche and Burnley are in serious need of reinforcements upfront if they are to avoid relegation at the end of the season. COVID postponements have severely affected the points tally for the Clarets, however, things do not look very positive at the bottom of the table. Dyche's side are also potentially missing the trick in attack, their attacking process has seen them create an Expected Goals tally of just 20.37, this figure is lower than that of Norwich and Newcastle, both of whom are also relegation rivals for the club. Once the games start rolling, picking up points will be crucial and the addition of a striker in the mould of the outgoing Chris Wood will certainly go a long way in helping achieve Premier League safety.

Wolves need firepower Bruno Lage and Wolves are doing exceptionally well in a season of transition after life under previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo, but there are still issues to be addressed. Lage has given the side a new tactical identity although the drying up of goals from the likes of Raul Jimenez is certainly a concern. The Mexican international is taking fewer shots and his xG process has declined this season as well, generating an xG/95 of just 0.29 from less than 2.0 shots per game. Acquiring Hwang Hee-Chan on a permanent deal in the summer from RB Leipzig is a step in the right direction but the club also need to prepare for the potential departure of Adama Traore, with Conte known to be an admirer of the Spaniard.

Only Burnley and Norwich have scored fewer goals in the league than Wolves' tally of 17 non-penalty goals so far. When you look at the number of non-penalty big chances created, Wolves are close to being league average with 23 big chances created so far. However, converting those chances has been a real problem. In the long-term, their finishing may well improve, and with Pedro Neto potentially returning to the fold, things are looking well set for Wolves to finish within the top-ten. They could certainly do with additional firepower to help fuel their push to strengthen a grip on that 8th place in the league table.

Aston Villa to finish with a flourish Steven Gerrard's arrival has seen swift changes being implemented effectively on and off the pitch. This January window has seen Villa acquire big names most notably Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and Lucas Digne in a permanent switch from Everton. Robin Olsen also arrived on a temporary basis from Roma. There have also been exits, including Anwar El-Ghazi and Axel Tuanzebe, the latter moved to Serie A on loan with Napoli. That leaves Gerrard with only three senior centre backs in Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause, which is why a defender might be necessary to add solid depth in that position. Yves Bissouma is rumoured to be a big target for Villa and will certainly represent a statement signing if it goes through. Nonetheless, bringing in a defender should also be on the priority list for Gerrard and co as they look to finish the January window with a flourish.