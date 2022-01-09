Augsburg needed a goalscorer to boost their chances of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga this season and were willing to pay a club record fee of $20m by signing Ricardo Pepi.

The American teenager had been linked with a number of European clubs after a breakout year in 2021 and is now expected to take the next step in Germany. Pepi, a penalty box poacher who scored 13 times in Major League Soccer (MLS) last season, certainly won’t be the only American player to be on the move this month. James Sands has already swapped New York City FC for Rangers with Daryl Dike also signing for West Brom from Orlando City. This comes after Brenden Aaronson signed for Salzburg, Caden Clark made the move to RB Leipzig, Bryan Reynolds joined Roma and Gianluca Busio pitched up at Venezia in 2021. The trade route between MLS and Europe has never been stronger.

How good are players in MLS? European clubs are increasingly looking across the Atlantic when it comes to recruitment. A precedent has been established with Americans making their mark in almost every major league (see Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah etc.). While MLS was once derided for being a retirement league, the division has remoulded itself as a breeding ground for young players. Of course, big names still make the move to the United States and Canada for the lifestyle and financial rewards, with Lorenzo Insigne the latest to sign for an MLS club by agreeing to join Toronto FC, but almost every team is supported by its youth academy.

Steven Gerrard, Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane all played for LA Galaxy

Which MLS clubs are producing the best players? Some American clubs are better than others at producing top-level talent. FC Dallas lead the way with the Texans shipping off Pepi, Reynolds, Tanner Tessmann, Reggie Cannon, Justin Che, Chris Richards and Weston McKennie to European clubs in recent years. The New York Red Bulls have also made good use of their links to Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig to launch the careers of a number of players (and coaches). There are others still to come down the pipeline. MLS players to watch in 2022 George Bello is another young American talent who could follow Pepi in making the switch to Europe from MLS this month with Watford recently linked with the Atlanta United left back. The 19-year-old was a consistent performer for The Five Stripes in 2021 and is already a full international with six USA caps to his name. Interest from the Premier League is unsurprising such is his potential. San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell is almost certainly also on the radar of European clubs with the 18-year-old a full USA international, like Bello. Five goals and five assists in 33 games represented a good return for a young player who made many of his appearances off the bench last season. Cole Bassett scored on his USA debut last month and is another young MLS player who could feasibly make the move across the Atlantic at some point in his career, although the 20-year-old could use another season of first team football for the Colorado Rapids before preparing for such a transfer.