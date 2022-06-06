From Jarrod Bowen to Jude Bellingham, the Championship has a way of nurturing young talent and preparing players for a move to Europe's top five leagues.

This season has been no different, with plenty of young, exciting prospects tearing up the second tier and now being linked to moves elsewhere. Here are five of the brightest who, after scouring Infogol's expected goals (xG) data, I feel have the attributes to make the step up to the Premier League.

Who could sign Ben Brereton-Diaz? Club: Blackburn

Blackburn Position: Forward

Forward Age: 22

We will get the obvious one out of the way. Chile and Blackburn centre-forward Ben Brereton Diaz is far too good for the second tier. The 22-year-old had a breakout year last season, overperforming his xG of 20.26 to net 22 goals from 37 league appearances. He scored over a third of Blackburn’s goals last term as Rovers finished eighth in the table.

Brereton Diaz can play through the middle, but often comes off the left as an inverted winger. He’s an energetic forward that is comfortable in numerous roles. Last January he was linked with Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds, West Ham and even Sevilla. Expect the same clubs to be circling around him again.

Who could sign Djed Spence? Club: Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough Position: Full-back

Full-back Age: 21

Such is the interest around Djed Spence, it now seems he will be snapped up by a Premier League club in a matter of days rather than weeks. The Middlesbrough loanee was a revelation as Nottingham Forest’s first-choice right-back, helping Steve Cooper’s side to a play-off final win and earning him a place in the Team of the Year at the EFL awards. Boro have not held any discussions over the 21-year-old’s future since the end of the regular season but are likely to be open to offers for Spence, who is contracted at the Riverside until 2024.

Should he choose to stay at Forest, he will surely be a guaranteed starter at the City Ground in the top tier next season. But his head may be turned with rumours of Tottenham about to pounce and make an offer. Spence made 42 starts for Forest in the League this season in addition to two appearances off the bench. He made four assists from an expected assists total (xA) of 4.79.

Who could sign Lewis O'Brien? Club: Huddersfield

Huddersfield Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Age: 23

Lewis O’Brien is unlikely to be a Huddersfield Town player for much longer after his side lost in last month’s play-off final. The 23-year-old midfielder was a standout performer in the Championship last season and has a release clause in his contract that could see him leave for just over £12m. The Huddersfield vice-captain is being targeted by Leeds, who missed out on him last summer, but is also attracting interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton.

O’Brien made 45 league appearances for Huddersfield last season, scoring three goals from an xG of 3.64 and making three assists, also from an xA of 3.64. He could easily slot into the midfield of most lower-mid table Premier League outfits.

Who could sign Keane Lewis-Potter? Club: Hull

Hull Position: Forward

Forward Age: 20

Keane Lewis-Potter may not be a household name just yet, but he will be. The 20-year-old forward from Hull made his debut in 2019 for his local club, and has made quite the impact. Mainly operating from the left and with a tendency to cut inside, Lewis-Potter can play anywhere across the front line. He established himself after a great season in Sky Bet League One, with 13 goals and six assists helping Hull to promotion last season. He’s now a first-team regular and did well in the Championship with 15 goal involvements last season.

He averaged 0.27 xG per match, which ranked him among the best wingers in terms of getting on the end of good chances. Everton, West Ham, Southampton, Brentford and Bournemouth have all shown interest, with comparisons to Bowen’s June 2020 move from Hull to the Hammers aplenty.

Who could sign Sam Johnstone? Club: West Brom

West Brom Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Age: 28

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is a bit of a cheat for this list. At 29, he is no youngster and already in his prime, and on June 30th he will be released by the Baggies and no longer be a Championship player. But in terms of big moves between the EFL and the top-tier, Johnstone looks certain to be one of them. The former Manchester United youth player will depart at the end of his contract having spent four years in the West Midlands, making 167 appearances for Albion since his arrival in July 2018. The England international, part of the Euro 2020 squad in the summer, was linked with a whole host of clubs 12 months ago following his side’s relegation. This time around he has been rumoured to be close to switches to Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and former employers Man Utd. He kept 15 clean sheets in 36 league appearances last season, the fourth best in the division, despite playing for a team who underperformed and finished mid-table last term.