Kalvin Phillips

Transfer: West Ham agree Kalvin Phillips loan deal with Manchester City

By Sporting Life
15:05 · TUE January 23, 2024

West Ham have reached an agreement with Manchester City over a loan deal for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Reports suggest that the Hammers have an option to buy the Englishman as part of the deal.

Phillips is on his way back to the UK with City after a warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi.

West Ham expect a medical to take place this week.

Phillips has played just 93 minutes in the Premier League this season, and 129 in the Champions League.

