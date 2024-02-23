Transfer talk and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Man Utd, Chelsea, Robert Sanchez

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set for showdown talks over his future at the end of the season, while staff members Darren Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves have reportedly not been reassured of their futures by INEOS chiefs (Express).
But Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sanction significant transfer spend with the club's financial restrictions easing and a number of player sales planned (Sun, Mail).
Bayern Munich are reportedly attempting to avoid triggering the purchase clause in Eric Dier's contract, with the England defender failing to impress (Express).
Brighton have not received any approaches for Roberto De Zerbi and are confident of keeping their in-demand manager (Mirror).
Chelsea are reportedly transfer-listing Robert Sanchez - just seven months after signing the goalkeeper (Express).
Chelsea were interested in signing Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez last summer (Times).
Thomas Tuchel is not interested in managing West Ham despite being desperate for a Premier League return (Sun).
Arsenal are closing in on Rangers' 15-year-old star Alexander Smith (Sun).
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is targeting a return to action immediately after the international break at the end of March (Athletic).
Toni Kroos has made the decision to return to the German national team ahead of this summer's European Championships (Athletic).
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has agreed a contract extension through to the World Cup in 2026 (Athletic).
