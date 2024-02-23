Transfer talk and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Man Utd, Chelsea, Robert Sanchez

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set for showdown talks over his future at the end of the season, while staff members Darren Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves have reportedly not been reassured of their futures by INEOS chiefs (Express).

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sanction significant transfer spend with the club's financial restrictions easing and a number of player sales planned (Sun, Mail). Bayern Munich are reportedly attempting to avoid triggering the purchase clause in Eric Dier's contract, with the England defender failing to impress (Express). Brighton have not received any approaches for Roberto De Zerbi and are confident of keeping their in-demand manager (Mirror).