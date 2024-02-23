Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Talk - Erik ten Hag

Transfer talk and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Man Utd, Chelsea, Robert Sanchez

By Sporting Life
09:35 · FRI February 23, 2024

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set for showdown talks over his future at the end of the season, while staff members Darren Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves have reportedly not been reassured of their futures by INEOS chiefs (Express).

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sanction significant transfer spend with the club's financial restrictions easing and a number of player sales planned (Sun, Mail).

Bayern Munich are reportedly attempting to avoid triggering the purchase clause in Eric Dier's contract, with the England defender failing to impress (Express).

Brighton have not received any approaches for Roberto De Zerbi and are confident of keeping their in-demand manager (Mirror).

Chelsea are reportedly transfer-listing Robert Sanchez - just seven months after signing the goalkeeper (Express).

Chelsea were interested in signing Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez last summer (Times).

Thomas Tuchel is not interested in managing West Ham despite being desperate for a Premier League return (Sun).

Arsenal are closing in on Rangers' 15-year-old star Alexander Smith (Sun).

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is targeting a return to action immediately after the international break at the end of March (Athletic).

Toni Kroos has made the decision to return to the German national team ahead of this summer's European Championships (Athletic).

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has agreed a contract extension through to the World Cup in 2026 (Athletic).

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo