Transfer rumours and football gossip: Valentin Barco, Romeo Lavia, Ansu Fati

Manchester City are seeking to hijack Brighton's pursuit of Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco, the Seagulls looked primed to sign the 19-year-old left-back but now face competition from last season's treble winners (Daily Mail).

Romeo Lavia could be available to play against West Ham on Sunday after completing his medical at Chelsea (Daily Mail).

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are sure to be on high alert as Ansu Fati edges towards a Barcelona exit (Daily Express).

Neymar bid farewell to PSG team-mates after sealing £78m Al-Hilal move with even Kylian Mbappe getting a quick hug despite rumours of a feud between the pair (Daily Mail).

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax the (The Guardian).

The Ghana international was previously linked with a move to Brighton but the move collapsed over the player's requests about a release clause included in any contract (The Independent).

The Hammers are also stepping up their interest in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi (The Guardian).

Rennes' Jeremy Doku is wanted by West Ham United, Manchester City and Tottenham (The Independent).

Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham will have to pay £40m if they want to act on their interest for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, that is the initial acting price the club have set (The Independent).