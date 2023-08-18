Transfer rumours and football gossip: Valentin Barco, Romeo Lavia, Ansu Fati

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports Man City are going to make a swoop for Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco.
Manchester City are seeking to hijack Brighton's pursuit of Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco, the Seagulls looked primed to sign the 19-year-old left-back but now face competition from last season's treble winners (Daily Mail).
Romeo Lavia could be available to play against West Ham on Sunday after completing his medical at Chelsea (Daily Mail).
Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are sure to be on high alert as Ansu Fati edges towards a Barcelona exit (Daily Express).
Neymar bid farewell to PSG team-mates after sealing £78m Al-Hilal move with even Kylian Mbappe getting a quick hug despite rumours of a feud between the pair (Daily Mail).
West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax the (The Guardian).
The Ghana international was previously linked with a move to Brighton but the move collapsed over the player's requests about a release clause included in any contract (The Independent).
The Hammers are also stepping up their interest in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi (The Guardian).
Rennes' Jeremy Doku is wanted by West Ham United, Manchester City and Tottenham (The Independent).
Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham will have to pay £40m if they want to act on their interest for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, that is the initial acting price the club have set (The Independent).
Rangers are tracking Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards and are considering making a bid this transfer window (Scottish Sun).
Reece James could be out for months following the hamstring injury he picked up in training (The Guardian).
Following Jurrien Timber’s season ending ACL injury, Arsenal are considering entering the transfer market for a new replacement defender (Daily Telegraph).
Davinson Sanchez is on the radar of Ligue 1 club Monaco (Daily Telegraph).
David de Gea's move to Bayern Munich has been called off as Manuel Neuer nears a return from injury (The Sun).
With Aleksandar Mitrovic set for Saudi Arabia, Fulham are reportedly considering Folarin Balogun as a replacement (The Sun).
Saudi Arabia are reportedly eyeing up a groundbreaking "wild card" entry into the UEFA Champions League (The Sun).
Anotine Griezmann recently confirmed he would like to finish his career in the MLS, following Lionel Messi across to America (Daily Mail).
Theo Walcott is set to retire from professional football at the age of 34, he made 397 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, Everton and Southampton, scoring 80 goals and registering 56 assists (Daily Mail).
Cole Palmer says his future at Manchester City depends on who the club signs and if those signings will reduce his game time (The Guardian).
