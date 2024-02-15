Transfer rumours and football gossip: Oliver Glasner, Gleison Bremer, David Moyes, Joao Neves

Looking to replace under-fire manager Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace are said to be keen on former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner. (The Guardian)
Reports from Italian media have suggested that Manchester United are "preparing an assault" for the services of Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, a fee north of £60m is believed to be the asking price. (The Sun)
David Moyes's West Ham future looks increasingly unclear and could be decided before the end of the season after delays to talks over a new deal, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been linked as a replacement. (Daily Telegraph)
Manchester United have seemingly received a transfer boost in their hopes of landing Benfica youngster Joao Neves after the Portuguese refused to commit his long-term future to staying in Portugal. (Daily Mail)
Looking to halt Manchester United's moves for sporting director Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United will reportedly demand a compensation fee of £10m from the Red Devils. (Daily Telegraph)
Spanish media are reporting that Barcelona would be prepared to lose Frenkie de Jong this summer for a fee in the region of £85m, with Manchester United and Chelsea both reportedly keen. (Daily Mail)
Chelsea women face a battle to get their first-choice replacement for Emma Hayes as French giants Lyon Feminin have not yet agreed to let Sonia Bompastor depart at the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso told Spanish journalist Guillem Balague that Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were the three teams he is keen to manage in the future if he has success at Leverkusen. (The Sun)
Roma striker Tammy Abraham is close to returning from an eight-month knee injury lay-off with multiple Premier League clubs reportedly monitoring his situation with a view to a summer transfer. (Daily Mail)
