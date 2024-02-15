Transfer rumours and football gossip: Oliver Glasner, Gleison Bremer, David Moyes, Joao Neves

Looking to replace under-fire manager Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace are said to be keen on former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner. (The Guardian)

Reports from Italian media have suggested that Manchester United are "preparing an assault" for the services of Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, a fee north of £60m is believed to be the asking price. (The Sun)

David Moyes's West Ham future looks increasingly unclear and could be decided before the end of the season after delays to talks over a new deal, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been linked as a replacement. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have seemingly received a transfer boost in their hopes of landing Benfica youngster Joao Neves after the Portuguese refused to commit his long-term future to staying in Portugal. (Daily Mail)