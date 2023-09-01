Things could soon take a turn for the better for Chelsea and Graham Potter as N'Golo Kante is ready to sign a new deal with the Blues ahead of a return to the first team. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are prepared to let go of England international Mason Mount if the club fails to agree terms on a new deal. (Daily Star)

Playing exciting football and keeping Brighton in contention for European qualification, Roberto de Zerbi is already hot property and is expected to be a wanted man for several sides in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

With David Moyes' job at West Ham hanging in the balance, former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is believed to be holding out for the position. (Daily Star)

Oliver Glasner is reportedly being considered for the Chelsea job again by co-owner Todd Boehly, who is a fan of the Eintracht Frankfurt manager. (Daily Express)

After scoring 15 goals on loan in Ligue 1, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has caught the eye of many and Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot is keen for the Englishman to return to the club this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are ready to consider offers for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer - the club are expecting a huge free for the World Cup winner. (Daily Mail)

After rejecting multiple offers for a contract extension, Wilfried Zaha is believed to be considering a move to Saudi Arabia to link up with Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo. (Evening Standard)

Left-back Kieran Tierney is said to be frustrated with his lack of minutes this season and is reportedly considering a move away from the Emirates. (Scottish Sun)