It is being reported that Liverpool are considering letting Mohamed Salah follow Sadio Mane out of the door this summer (The Sun).

Arsenal look to have got their man, with the Gunners expected to seal a £50m deal for number one target Gabriel Jesus in the next seven to 10 days (Daily Mail).

Chelsea's new owners have promised Thomas Tuchel as many as six summer signings. The new owners have set Champions League qualification as a minimum target for their first season in charge in which they aim to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool (Daily Telegraph).

If Newcastle fail to sign Hugo Ekitike they will consider a swoop for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who spent last season on-loan at Southampton, according to reports (The Sun).

Brighton are looking at young Manchester City forward Liam Delap as they consider striker options (Daily Mail).

Negotiations between Tottenham and Middlesbrough for Djed Spence continue, but the two clubs remain a way apart in their valuation (The Sun).

Reported Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt now reportedly wants to leave Juventus after talks over a new contract broke down in an explosive meeting with the club (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow after new Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder, claimed that he believes Jurrien Timber is staying (The Sun).