Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a Premier League return after his Paris Saint-Germain sacking (The Sun).

Everton have entered the race very late to rival Nottingham Forest for the signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (The Athletic).

Juventus are hoping to receive a £75m fee for Matthijs de Ligt as Chelsea aim to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of the Dutchman (The Times).

Newcastle's interest in Bayern Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby is being frustrated by the German club's insistence they will not consider bids of less than £60m for the France international (Daily Telegraph).

Joe Aribo looks to be edging closer to a Rangers exit after Ibrox chiefs reportedly entered talks with Southampton over a move (Daily Record).

Joan Laporta claims a number of clubs want Frenkie de Jong - but insists Barcelona have "no intention" of selling the Manchester United target (The Sun).

Monaco are in talks with Leicester over a loan move for Boubakary Soumare (The Athletic).

Tottenham new signing Richarlison has been given the No 9 shirt at the north London club (Daily Mail).