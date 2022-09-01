Wednesday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the future of target Matthijs de Ligt.
Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a Premier League return after his Paris Saint-Germain sacking (The Sun).
Everton have entered the race very late to rival Nottingham Forest for the signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (The Athletic).
Juventus are hoping to receive a £75m fee for Matthijs de Ligt as Chelsea aim to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of the Dutchman (The Times).
Newcastle's interest in Bayern Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby is being frustrated by the German club's insistence they will not consider bids of less than £60m for the France international (Daily Telegraph).
Joe Aribo looks to be edging closer to a Rangers exit after Ibrox chiefs reportedly entered talks with Southampton over a move (Daily Record).
Joan Laporta claims a number of clubs want Frenkie de Jong - but insists Barcelona have "no intention" of selling the Manchester United target (The Sun).
Monaco are in talks with Leicester over a loan move for Boubakary Soumare (The Athletic).
Tottenham new signing Richarlison has been given the No 9 shirt at the north London club (Daily Mail).
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future to be resolved quickly - before it turns into a full-blown saga (The Sun).
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has agreed to move to Fulham in a £10m deal - an initial £8m with £2m in add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause (Daily Mail).
Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Danny Rose and Adam Masina will miss Watford's Austria training camp with all four wanting a route out of the club (The Athletic).
Nottingham Forest are in talks with Bayern Munich over a €10million deal for left-back Omar Richards (The Times).
Ajax have offered £28m for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar (Daily Mail).
Chelsea want versatile Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard (The Mirror).
Fulham have agreed to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on loan and the 22-year-old winger is now set to arrive in London on Tuesday to finalise the deal (Daily Mail).
