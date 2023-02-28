Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Talk Mason Mount

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mason Mount, Graham Potter, Bojan Miovski

By Sporting Life
10:25 · TUE February 28, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including the future of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe reportedly has only 'four months left' to decide on the option of a contract extension with the Parisian giants. (Daily Mail)

Graham Potter's poor form as Chelsea manager could result in a number of homegrown talents leaving the Blues, including Mason Mount, who is hugely admired by Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge this summer, however, the Belgian wants a permanent return to Serie A. (Daily Mail)

Mohamed Salah's agent has confirmed that the Liverpool star has not thought about leaving the club if they fail to secure Champions League football. (Daily Mirror)

Dundee United's struggles in the Premiership this season could pave the way for a stunning return to management for Craig Levein. (Daily Record)

Chelsea have not thought about sacking manager Graham Potter and are reportedly willing to give him time to turn the club's fortunes around. (The Athletic)

Brighton and Southampton are two clubs amongst other suitors highly interested in Hertha Berlin youngster Teoman Gunduz.

Chelsea teenage sensation Andrey Santos is set to return to Brazil on loan to Vasco da Gama after failing to secure a work permit to play in England. (Both Daily Mail)

Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski, who has scored 15 goals so far in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

FA Cup best bets
READ: Our best bets for the FA Cup fifth round.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS