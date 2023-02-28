PSG star Kylian Mbappe reportedly has only 'four months left' to decide on the option of a contract extension with the Parisian giants. (Daily Mail)

Graham Potter's poor form as Chelsea manager could result in a number of homegrown talents leaving the Blues, including Mason Mount, who is hugely admired by Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge this summer, however, the Belgian wants a permanent return to Serie A. (Daily Mail)

Mohamed Salah's agent has confirmed that the Liverpool star has not thought about leaving the club if they fail to secure Champions League football. (Daily Mirror)

Dundee United's struggles in the Premiership this season could pave the way for a stunning return to management for Craig Levein. (Daily Record)

Chelsea have not thought about sacking manager Graham Potter and are reportedly willing to give him time to turn the club's fortunes around. (The Athletic)

Brighton and Southampton are two clubs amongst other suitors highly interested in Hertha Berlin youngster Teoman Gunduz.

Chelsea teenage sensation Andrey Santos is set to return to Brazil on loan to Vasco da Gama after failing to secure a work permit to play in England. (Both Daily Mail)

Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski, who has scored 15 goals so far in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)