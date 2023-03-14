18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi could be available on a free with the Catalan giants facing a tricky situation on the finances of his registration. Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on the developments. (The Times)

After limited first-team minutes this season, Swedish winger Anthony Elanga could spend the next season out on loan as Manchester United look to improve his development elsewhere. (Daily Mirror)

Top of the table and fighting with Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal are reportedly set to lose out on one of their top talents for the future in Ethan Nwaneri, the young English is believed to joininng one of the fellow "big-six". (Daily Telegraph)

Fulham boss Marco Silva is reportedly becoming a top pick to replace current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, with the Italian's contract set to expire in the summer. (The Sun)