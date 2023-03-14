The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Liverpool and Manchester City eyeing up a move for Gavi.
18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi could be available on a free with the Catalan giants facing a tricky situation on the finances of his registration. Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on the developments. (The Times)
After limited first-team minutes this season, Swedish winger Anthony Elanga could spend the next season out on loan as Manchester United look to improve his development elsewhere. (Daily Mirror)
Top of the table and fighting with Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal are reportedly set to lose out on one of their top talents for the future in Ethan Nwaneri, the young English is believed to joininng one of the fellow "big-six". (Daily Telegraph)
Fulham boss Marco Silva is reportedly becoming a top pick to replace current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, with the Italian's contract set to expire in the summer. (The Sun)
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is reportedly the target of a £9m a season offer, after tax, from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. (Daily Mail)
In a bid to control their costs, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have put the contract extensions of veterans Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi on hold, the duo could lead an exodus of players from the side this summer. (The Times)
Both Chelsea and Newcastle United are aiming to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League this summer as Barcelona's financial issues may force them into selling key players.
Manchester United's hierarchy are wary about pushing for a deal for Harry Kane this summer due to the potential difficulties that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might cause. (Both Daily Mail)