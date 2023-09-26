Bukayo Saka has told Arsenal he wants to stay in a huge boost to the Gunners, with the Premier League leaders closing in on securing their brilliant forward to a new contract worth a minimum £10m a year (Daily Mail).

Staying in London, where Chelsea attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are targeting a way out of Stamford Bridge this summer (Daily Express).

Blues star Mykhailo Mudryk is 'not in a good mood' at the club according to Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna as the 40-year-old joked he would buy the player back (Daily Express).

Mudryk was one of a number of new additions at Chelsea this season, and their stars have reportedly been left unconvinced by the new haul of transfers (The Sun).

Chelsea have been linked with Josko Gvardiol, and his Premier League suitors have been warned RB Leipzig will not give up the £100m-rated defender without a fight this summer (Daily Telegraph).

Tottenham are reportedly keen to sign Lecce star Morten Hjulmand at the end of the season, with the midfielder attracting plenty of interest due to his good form in the Serie A (Daily Express).

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has emerged as a Manchester United target once more, a few short years after Jose Mourinho turned down the chance to sign the centre-back (Daily Mirror).

Further outgoing funds expected, as England's "big six" clubs face paying millions of pounds each year to fund the new independent regulator for football under plans announced by the government (The Times).