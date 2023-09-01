Napoli have told Premier League suitors that Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is "priceless" (The Sun).

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is also confident Kvaratskhelia's star team-mate and United target Victor Osimhen will remain at the club this summer (Daily Mail).

Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing his mooted long-term deal at United (The Times).

A buyout financier worth £290bn has offered funds to at least one bidder to support a potential takeover at Old Trafford (The Sun).

Borussia Dortmund have reiterated their desire to keep Jude Bellingham at the club this summer and revealed they are yet to receive contact from any teams regarding a potential transfer.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make an offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, but could face competition for his signature from Real Madrid (both Daily Mail).

Graham Potter and Chelsea coaching staff spoke on Tuesday to address how their season is unravelling (Evening Standard).

Joao Cancelo admits he has a 'difficult personality' as he continues to insist his Manchester City exit was a mutual decision, which came via a conversation with boss Pep Guardiola (Daily Mail).

Sean Longstaff has credited head coach Eddie Howe with "saving my Newcastle career" ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is in contention to face Liverpool despite sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend (both The Athletic).