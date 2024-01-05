Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jorrel Hato, Jadon Sancho, Ivan Toney

Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato as the club looks to strengthen Mikel Arteta's defence (Daily Telegraph). Wolves have little intention of letting Pedro Neto join Arsenal this month (Daily Mirror). That comes as the Gunners are now expected to recall winger Marquinhos from his loan spell with Nantes (Daily Mirror). Borussia Dortmund are determined to complete Jadon Sancho's loan this week and have him back in their squad ahead of returning from the Bundesliga winter break (Daily Telegraph).

One out, one in at Old Trafford? Manchester United are reportedly looking to use the January market to strengthen at full-back (The Sun). They sent a scout to closely observe Girona's Miguel Gutierrez on multiple occasions (The Sun). Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature (The Independent). That comes as the Bees are yet to offer a new contract to the forward, despite him having only 18 months on his deal (Daily Mail). Bayern Munich have revived their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah (Daily Mail).

Conor Gallagher is ready to hold firm and fight for his future at Stamford Bridge despite the club's willingness to listen to offers for the midfielder this month (The Guardian). Chelsea's veteran defender Thiago Silva is being offered a return to former club Fluminense in the summer (Daily Mirror). Elsewhere, Liverpool are not in 'concrete' discussions to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting despite claims to the contrary (Daily Express). A number of Premier League sides have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Reds legend Roberto Firmino (Daily Mail). Sky Bet League One side Peterborough are holding out for £10million from Crystal Palace for their 20-year-old star defender Ronnie Edwards (The Independent). Birmingham are closing in on a deal to appoint Tony Mowbray as Wayne Rooney's managerial successor (The Times). And finally on Friday, Mary Earps is open to staying at Manchester United, despite interest from French giants Paris St-Germain, but is understood to be still undecided about her future (Daily Telegraph).