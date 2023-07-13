Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Harvey Barnes, Joao Felix

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is leaning towards a move to Saudi Arabia (The Athletic) - where Al Ettifaq, managed by his former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard, will quadruple his salary to £700,000 a week (Daily Mail).

Tottenham are intensifying their efforts to persuade star striker Harry Kane to commit his long-term future to the club (Mirror) - but will make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if the Kane talks fail (Daily Express).

Newcastle remain locked in talks with Leicester over Harvey Barnes, with the Magpies pondering an opening offer around the £30m mark (Daily Mail).

But the Magpies face competition from Celtic in the race to sign Arsenal's out-of-favour left-back Kieran Tierney (Mirror)

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is trying to convince Roma ace Paulo Dybala to join him at Stamford Bridge (Sun) while the Blues have asked about the availability of Lyon's teenage midfielder Rayan Cherski (Daily Mail).

Conor Gallagher could be priced out of a move to Tottenham with Chelsea wanting up to £50m for the England midfielder (Sun).

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign former Chelsea star Joao Felix while Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has dropped a hint he could join the Red Devils after posting an image of the United badge on Instagram (Sun).

Manchester United are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Andre Onana if Inter Milan continue to hold them to ransom - while defender Phil Jones is holding talks with Greek outfit Aris following his Old Trafford exit (Sun).