Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Harvey Barnes, Joao Felix

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson considering a reunion with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is leaning towards a move to Saudi Arabia (The Athletic) - where Al Ettifaq, managed by his former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard, will quadruple his salary to £700,000 a week (Daily Mail).
Tottenham are intensifying their efforts to persuade star striker Harry Kane to commit his long-term future to the club (Mirror) - but will make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if the Kane talks fail (Daily Express).
Newcastle remain locked in talks with Leicester over Harvey Barnes, with the Magpies pondering an opening offer around the £30m mark (Daily Mail).
But the Magpies face competition from Celtic in the race to sign Arsenal's out-of-favour left-back Kieran Tierney (Mirror)
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is trying to convince Roma ace Paulo Dybala to join him at Stamford Bridge (Sun) while the Blues have asked about the availability of Lyon's teenage midfielder Rayan Cherski (Daily Mail).
Conor Gallagher could be priced out of a move to Tottenham with Chelsea wanting up to £50m for the England midfielder (Sun).
Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign former Chelsea star Joao Felix while Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has dropped a hint he could join the Red Devils after posting an image of the United badge on Instagram (Sun).
Manchester United are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Andre Onana if Inter Milan continue to hold them to ransom - while defender Phil Jones is holding talks with Greek outfit Aris following his Old Trafford exit (Sun).
Arsenal sporting director Edu has reportedly flown out to Brazil for transfer talks with Gremio over midfielder Bitello (Mirror) while former Gunner Aaron Ramsey is set to snub a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia to return to first club Cardiff City (Sun).
Everton have joined Nottingham Forest in the chase for Southampton striker Che Adams, who may cost up to £15m (Sun) - with Forest also approaching free agent Willian as he ponders a contract offer from Fulham (Daily Mail).
Kyle Walker is torn between staying at Manchester City and having a go at playing overseas with Bayern Munich - while City are snubbing offers of around £30m for England U21 midfielder James McAtee (Sun).
Michael Carrick is hoping to bring Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer back to Middlesbrough for a second loan stint while north-east rivals Sunderland are offering winger Patrick Roberts a new deal to fend off interest from Premier League clubs (Mirror).
Staying in the Championship, QPR are set to sign goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who is snubbing interest from Luton Town to join the R's (Sun).
And newly-relegated Leicester City want goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who currently plays in Denmark for Brondby (Daily Mail).
Wilfried Zaha wants to see more ambition from Crystal Palace before making a decision over his future while Aston Villa have turned their attentions to a deal for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby (Sun).
French club Brest could hijack Max Johnstone's move but Sturm Graz are still confident the Motherwell right-back will join them (Scottish Sun).