Paper Talk Frenkie de Jong

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Frenkie de Dong, Anthony Gordon, Rafael Leao, Adam Webster

By Sporting Life
08:02 · TUE August 23, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including the latest on Chelsea transfer activity and Manchester United's refusal to give up on Frenkie de Jong.

Chelsea could make significant additions before the window closes with as many as eight players leaving too (Daily Express).

They're confident of signing Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon this week and are also close to a deal for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao (The Times).

Gordon has removed all Everton links from his Instagram account amid continued speculation (The Sun).

Chelsea are also keen on Brighton's Adam Webster as they seek an alternative to Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana (The Sun).

Manchester United remain confident of signing Frenkie de Jong before the summer window shuts (Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Ajax are reported to be upset with former boss Erik ten Hag over his continued pursuit of winger Antony (Daily Express).

Newcastle have agreed a £30m deal for Watford forward Joao Pedro after two previous offers were rejected, with the Hornets now confident Ismaila Sarr will stay after a potential move to Aston Villa fell through (The Sun). (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Tottenham over Sergio Reguilon (The Athletic).

Leicester could make their first major summer signing in Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe, according to reports in France (The Sun)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to join Serie A side Lecce on loan (Daily Mail).

