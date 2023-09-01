Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has turned down two contract offers as Manchester United and Tottenham circle (The Sun).

It comes after Manchester United bids may not be high enough to convince the Glazer family to sell (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club won the Carabao Cup this weekend, and Wayne Rooney believes the impact that Erik ten Hag has had could see them win the Premier League this season (Daily Mail).

Over to Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter has the worst record of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League (The Sun).

It's seen a petition to sack Potter receive thousands of signatures after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest have sent scouts to monitor Norwich's young centre-half Andrew Omobamidele (The Sun).