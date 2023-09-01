Sporting Life
Monday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: David Raya, Andrew Omobamidele, Carlo Pinsoglio

By Sporting Life
09:36 · MON February 27, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including the future of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has turned down two contract offers as Manchester United and Tottenham circle (The Sun).

It comes after Manchester United bids may not be high enough to convince the Glazer family to sell (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club won the Carabao Cup this weekend, and Wayne Rooney believes the impact that Erik ten Hag has had could see them win the Premier League this season (Daily Mail).

Over to Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter has the worst record of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League (The Sun).

It's seen a petition to sack Potter receive thousands of signatures after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest have sent scouts to monitor Norwich's young centre-half Andrew Omobamidele (The Sun).

Inter Milan have decided to move away from the San Siro and build a stadium of their own, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked former Juventus team-mate Carlo Pinsoglio to join him at Al Nassr (Daily Express).

Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners have told the club to 'aggressively' slash their wage budget amid speculation they are interested in buying Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

