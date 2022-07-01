Manchester United still have no clue when superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club for pre-season (The Times).

It is being reported that Arsenal are looking to offload seven more players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe and former first choice 'keeper Bernd Leno, to finance further moves in the transfer market this summer (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest are close to completing the £16m signing of Liverpool and Wales full-back Neco Williams (Daily Telegraph).

Jesse Lingard is set to fly out to the USA for talks over a potential move to the MLS, with a couple of clubs interested in the now former Manchester United forward (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United have made a £51m offer to Ajax for winger Antony but are reported to be around £20m short of the Dutch club's asking price (Daily Mail).