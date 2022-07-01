Thursday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still missing from Manchester United's pre-season.
Manchester United still have no clue when superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club for pre-season (The Times).
It is being reported that Arsenal are looking to offload seven more players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe and former first choice 'keeper Bernd Leno, to finance further moves in the transfer market this summer (The Sun).
Nottingham Forest are close to completing the £16m signing of Liverpool and Wales full-back Neco Williams (Daily Telegraph).
Jesse Lingard is set to fly out to the USA for talks over a potential move to the MLS, with a couple of clubs interested in the now former Manchester United forward (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United have made a £51m offer to Ajax for winger Antony but are reported to be around £20m short of the Dutch club's asking price (Daily Mail).
Juventus are struggling to find buyers for striker Moise Kean and midfielders Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo (Daily Star).
Rangers are looking to sign Genk winger Theo Bongonda who could be available for just £6m as he enters the final year of his contract (Daily Record).
Frank Lampard's Everton are set to offer Anthony Gordon a lucrative new contract to stop any interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle in their top young talent (The Times).
Chelsea are ready to open contract talks with key midfielder Jorginho and his priority is reported to be staying at Stamford Bridge (The Sun).
Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo remains on Arsenal's radar and could be available for a cut-price £6m with his contract winding down (The Sun).
Tottenham are hoping to wrap up their deal for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence by this weekend so he can join the squad on their pre-season tour (Daily Telegraph).
Ayoze Perez is open to leaving Leicester this summer but hopes of a move to Real Betis are being stalled by the Spanish club's need to sell players first (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso is considering handing in a transfer as the club continue to block the move he wants to Barcelona (Daily Express).
Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, with the club confident that £30m will be enough to secure the Belgium international's signature (The Sun).
Frenkie de Jong's possible move to Manchester United is being further complicated by £17m in deferred wage debt stemming from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic (Daily Telegraph).
Chelsea are readying an offer worth around £43m for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes according to reports in Portugal (Daily Mirror).