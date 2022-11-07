While at the other end of the pitch, former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has spoken highly of his time at Etihad Stadium, labelling his spell at the club "successful in every sense" (Independent).

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Erling Haaland is reportedly sweating on his fitness after a hospital visit to monitor his foot injury sustained in Champions League action (Sun).

Meanwhile behind the scenes, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he hopes to see Gunners technical director Edu remain at the Emirates "for a long time" (Athletic).

Arsenal are said to be shortlisting Palmeiras' Danilo, Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino as potential transfer targets (Sun).

Across the city, Manchester United may "cut their losses" on £40m forgotten man Donny van de Beek (Sun).

Former boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed he picked out Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic, Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol, Luis Diaz and Alvaro Morata as United transfer targets, only for the club to refuse winter signings (Mail).

In the capital, Tottenham are seemingly ready to shell out £26.1m for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (Express).

They could also offer fellow midfield man Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg an improved contract to reward the Dane's impressive performances this season (Times).

But one Spurs man is subject to interest from elsewhere; Liverpool are planning an audacious move to land Heung-Min Son after reports emerged suggesting the Premier League Golden Boot winner is hungry for a new challenge (Star).

West Ham manager David Moyes has said he is close to handing Nayef Aguerd his debut for the club, as the defender prepares for a comeback after three months on the injury list (Athletic).

And the Premier League's newest arrival, Unai Emery, has offered Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant manager at Aston Villa (Mail).

The Spanish boss is reportedly hoping to bring members of his backroom staff from Villarreal to the Midlands (Times).

There is reportedly bad news for one of Emery's main figures in the Villa squad; Philippe Coutinho is set to be axed from Brazil's squad for the World Cup due to his poor Premier League form (Mirror).

Away from the field of play, former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko must cough up more than £60,000 after failing to pay his energy bills (Sun).

North of the border, Josh Ginnelly is convinced the Hearts can turn their European campaign around (Scottish Sun).

And staying with Hearts, former captain Perry Kitchen has retired aged just 30 after more than a year on the sidelines with injury (Daily Record).

With the World Cup fast approaching, Thierry Henry has revealed his old team-mate Zinedine Zidane is holding out to be the next manager of the France national team (Mirror).

The former Real Madrid helmsman's once great rivals Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League group stage again on Wednesday night, to the sound of home fans chanting for former star Lionel Messi (Mirror).

Javier Tebas, LaLiga president, has launched another attack on Paris Saint-Germain, publicly reiterating that the French giants should be sanctioned for their frivolous use of finance, while in Italy, investigators are said to have discovered secret documents detailing Juventus' promise to pay Cristiano Ronaldo almost £17m during the Covid-19 pandemic (both Mail).

And in nearby Milan, Mauro Icardi has apparently sacked estranged wife Wanda Nara as his agent after she demanded £870,000 for his loan to Galatasaray (Sun).