Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur suffers season-ending knee injury

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur suffers season-ending knee injury

By Sporting Life
13:21 · MON February 13, 2023

Tottenham have been dealt a major blow with the news Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The midfielder sustained the injury during the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Leicester, and confirmation of its severity rubs salt into the wound of one of Spurs’ most disappointing performances of the season.

A statement on Tottenham’s website read: “We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

“The midfielder will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff.”

The Uruguayan has been one of Tottenham’s most impressive performers since joining the club from Juventus last January.

He went down in clear distress after a clash with Nampalys Mendy and, although he was able to walk off the pitch, Tottenham’s worst fears have been confirmed.

Bentancur’s injury, which is likely to keep him out into next season, follows on from the loss of midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, while Antonio Conte’s options in midfield for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at AC Milan are further reduced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s suspension.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS