Tottenham vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The strongest tie from the FA Cup fourth round slate comes at the beginning of the weekend, with Tottenham hosting Manchester City in their second meeting of the season. The contest at the Etihad played out in the entertaining style we associate with Ange Postecoglou's team, as Dejan Kulusevski netted a 90th minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Availability issues means that the hosts will be forced into fielding a strong side, although they would have likely done that anyway given the level of the opposition. And even in this near crisis of options available to Postecoglou, they've still been winning games. Five of their last seven have ended in victory, while they were the better side in a draw at Manchester United last time out.

What are the best bets? There's a nice chaos to this Tottenham side - one that sticks to a clear, brave way of playing regardless of their opponent. They try to play on the front foot, a defensive line as high as the halfway line and one that have been a joy to watch as a neutral since the beginning of the season.

Over analysis of this style, one fixated on the result rather than the method, seems baffling to me if you have no affinity with the club. I couldn't care less where they end up in the Premier League table - I want to watch every single one of their games. It's no surprise that this style has led to corners, and backing TOTTENHAM 5+ CORNERS is the most appealing play here. Corner betting largely comes down to the game state or type of contest that will play out. Against the better teams or the traditional 'big six', Spurs have been contributing in this metric. They took 13 away at Old Trafford, 12 against Liverpool, nine against Villa, eight at City and six at Brighton. It helps when the game is more open. That should be the case on Friday. It's a low enough line to make it a value play.

BuildABet @ 28/1 Tottenham 5+ corners

Micky van de Ven 2+ tackles

Dejan Kulusevski 2+ total shots

Kyle Walker 3+ tackles

MICKY VAN DE VEN's aggressive approach out of possession has led to tackles - he's had at least two in four of his last six league outings. We await to see where KULUSEVSKI lines up in the Spurs attack, but he had three shots in the win over Burnley in the previous round and netted the late equaliser when these two sides last met. KYLE WALKER has seen at least two tackles in four of his last six Premier League away games, with the potential for that count to go high as he sets up opposite Timo Werner.

Team news

James Maddison could be set for a return

Tottenham remain without star forward Son Heung-min, who is away with South Korea at the Asian Cup. Yves Bissouma's Mali and Pape Matar Sarr's Senegal have progressed to the knockout stages of AFCON so remain unavailable for Spurs selection. Giovani Lo Celso, Manor Solomon and young striker Alejo Veliz remain injured. James Maddison has returned to team training but it's unclear if he will be available from the start, although Postecoglou has talked up his impact in this side. For Manchester City, Erling Haaland is closing in on a return from injury but will not be available for Friday's encounter. Manuel Akanji and John Stones are also missing. Ederson may not be available, although Stefan Ortega may have started anyway given that it's cup competition.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison. Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez.