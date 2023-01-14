Super Sunday: Tottenham v West Ham tips

After landing both headline selections in last weekend's Super Sunday preview, Joe Townsend returns to pick out three best bets for Tottenham v West Ham.

Since domestic football returned following the World Cup, few teams have displayed quite the level of inconsistency that Tottenham have. In all competitions, their record reads W6 D1 L5. There are perhaps no two results that better sum up their erratic nature than deservedly beating Manchester City 1-0 one weekend and losing 4-1 at Leicester the next. Had there been a significant drift in Spurs' price following that thrashing at the King Power, and subsequent 1-0 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League, it may have been worth getting Antonio Conte, who will once again be absent as he recovers from surgery, and his team onside. There hasn't been though, and 5/6 is too short when they face a local rival who are in fact beginning to show week-to-week consistency for the first time this term.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Spurs 4/5 | Draw 13/5 | West Ham 100/30

Drawing games has prevented faster progress up the table, but West Ham have begun to get their act together in 2023 after a terrible opening half of the season. The Hammers ended the calendar year with three straight defeats and pressure mounting on David Moyes. One defeat in seven later and things feel very different. Even that solitary loss - 1-0 at Wolves - was mightily tight (xG: WOL 0.93-0.89) which is the blueprint Moyes has doubled down on since January. In West Ham's five Premier League matches in 2023 they have allowed an average of just 1.18 expected goals against (xGA), improving an already impressive defensive record.

Despite lingering near the bottom of the table all campaign, the Hammers have the fifth-best defence according to both xG and actual goals conceded. Against a Tottenham team whose creative difficulties are an open secret, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks a real runner at even money. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet No team has come anywhere near the Hammers this season when it comes to unders, with a staggering 77% of their league games involving two goals or fewer. Spurs (57%) sit only a little above the top-flight average of 52% so the price feels a touch generous.

An another aspect of the Irons' approach in recent weeks has been a noticeable shift to a more containing style of play. Moyes' men have been more than happy to surrender possession, content to sit in a low block and play defence-first football. They average just 35% of the ball in their past five fixtures, only once having more than 40%. It may be working from a results perspective but it is not a style that makes you competitive in the corner count, somewhere Tottenham thrive. Spurs have won the fourth-most corners in the Premier League this season and have had more than their opponent in nine of 11 home matches, with only Newcastle and Manchester City pipping them. In 73% of their home games they have covered a -1 CORNER HANDICAP which makes the 10/11 best price a serious bet. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham -1 corner handicap with Sky Bet Conte's team will be expected to play on the front foot for a derby in front of their own supporters, so dominating the corner count should be an inevitability.

We finish with a small-stakes selection, and I like the 15/2 about RICHARLISON TO SCORE FIRST, which, on the face of it, I realise may seem an odd selection for a player struggling for game time but please do bear with me. CLICK HERE to back Richarlison to score first with Sky Bet To say things haven’t really taken off for the Brazilian since joining from Everton for £60m in the summer is an understatement. He is yet to find the net in the league and has started only five league games. But across his 14 top-flight appearances, considering the bit-part nature of his campaign, his underlying numbers aren’t all that bad. Richarlison has been on the end of chances equating to 2.06 expected goals (xG) and is averaging an xG per 95 of 0.33. He has been used from the bench for his last five appearances and showed encouraging glimpses as Tottenham looked to plunder what would have been an underserved point in the latter stages of their midweek defeat in Milan. I would favour his 3/1 anytime price were it not too speculative to believe he will start, instead leaning towards first goalscorer thanks to many firms refunding your stake should the player in question be benched having been backed to score first - all firms will do so if they remain there when the deadlock is broken. The fact this game should be tight means it is a bet that could be live for a long while, so I'm happy to take the lower percentage option. Backing Richarlison to net anytime in-play is also another credible option, just not in this preview.

Tottenham v West Ham best bets and score prediction 3pts Tottenham (-1) corner handicap at 10/11 (bet365)

1.5pts Under 2.5 goals at evens (General)

0.5pt Richarlison to score first at 15/2 (General) Score prediction: Tottenham 1-0 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (17/02/23)