Wednesday's televised game sees Tottenham take on West Ham and Tom Carnduff has picked out his best bets for the game.

West Ham's strong start to the season has taken a hit in recent weeks with just one win from their last six in all competitions. It leaves them fifth in the Premier League table and four points behind Arsenal - although the Hammers have a game in-hand. They were involved in one of the six games postponed over the weekend but the Carabao Cup presents the opportunity to return to winning ways alongside securing a spot in the final four of the competition. In Tottenham, they face a team desperate for success under Antonio Conte's guidance. A 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend should have been three points based on chances created (Infogol xG: 2.87 - 1.41) but they can at least use the confidence gained there for this contest.

Both sides are likely to see heavy rotation given the hectic Christmas schedule over the next week or so and the use of squad players will be key in deciding who progresses. David Moyes did that for both Carabao Cup victories over Manchester City and Manchester United so we should expect the same here. He trusts those who have got them this far to keep them in the competition. That should mean a return to the XI for Nikola Vlasic and there is big value in the 13/8 on VLASIC TO WIN 2+ TACKLES. It's something he has achieved in multiple games already despite limited minutes. He's a player who can operate in any of the four forward positions in this West Ham side but - at a guess - we would perhaps expect to see him on the right side of the attacking midfield trio on Wednesday night.

Even though Vlasic lined up in an advanced role, he has contributed in terms of tackles during games for the Hammers. He's only started one Premier League game - making six appearances in total - but has managed to post at least one tackle in all of those. That includes one in a few minutes against Aston Villa while there were two in his only league start - the home defeat to Manchester United. Starts in other competitions have seen at least a couple of successful tackles. Vlasic had two in a start against Genk in the Europa League - returning one tackle in three other starts - while he had three in the win over Manchester City in the last round. In 21 minutes as a sub in his other game in this Cup, he saw two. He's also a regular in the tackle count for Croatia so it's a part of his game that is consistent. With neither side particularly fancied because of the expected rotation, the value comes in backing VLASIC to be involved.

Tottenham v West Ham best bets and score prediction 2pts Nikola Vlasic to win 2+ tackles at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Tottenham 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (21/12/21)