Tottenham have improved greatly under Antonio Conte, and they face Southampton on Wednesday, looking to maintain their top four pursuit. Jake Osgathorpe has the best bets.

Tottenham brushed Brighton aside in the FA Cup at the weekend, continuing their incredible run of form at home under Antonio Conte. They have played 10 home games in all competitions under the Italian, winning eight of those and scoring 23 times in the process. The only games they didn't win came against Liverpool and Chelsea. In the Premier League they are unbeaten at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since Conte took charge, winning four of five, but impressively, they have scored two or more in all five, and generated a minimum of 2.10 xGF in all five - averaging a whopping 2.49 in that stretch.

It isn't too much of a statement to suggest that Spurs are now the best team outside the runaway top three, as Conte has improved them by a remarkable amount. Since his appointment, Tottenham have played 10 league games, and rank in the top three for all the major statistical categories, which if continued, would likely see them finish the season in the top four.

The return of Heung-min Son from injury, along with the additions of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in the January transfer window, only increase the likelihood of Spurs maintaining their current levels (+1.39 xGD/game since Nov 5th), which aren't too far behind those of Manchester City (+1.77) and Liverpool (+1.62). On Wednesday they host a Southampton side who have looked better in recent months, but are still exceptionally vulnerable defensively.

Over their last 10 league games, Saints have picked up 11 points, but have allowed a whopping average of 1.96 xGA per game. That doesn't bode well ahead of a trip to a Spurs side in scintillating attacking form, especially at home. In that same timeframe, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have generated 1.32 xGF per game, so are capable of causing their hosts some issues at the other end. All of this has me leaning towards a high scoring game, but with the short price available for OVER 2.5 GOALS, given Spurs's incredible numbers under Conte, combining that with a TOTTENHAM WIN appeals. All of Southampton's last six league games have seen three or more goals, with them losing on four occasions, while this bet would have won in three of Spurs' five home games under Conte.

