Tottenham host Rennes in the final group game of the Europa Conference League. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Tottenham come into their must-win Europa Conference League tie against Rennes in dire straits after a number of first-team players and two members of the coaching staff testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Spurs cannot catch group-toppers Rennes after their shock defeat to NS Mura in the last round, but they need to equal the result of third place Vitesse to guarantee progression to the knock-out stages. With Vitesse expected to turn Mura over at home, anything short of victory for Antonio Conte’s men could see them exit the competition at an embarrassingly early stage.

For Rennes, three wins and two draws have seen them forge an unassailable lead at the head of Group G, and means Bruno Génésio can rotate his squad ahead of their crucial Ligue 1 clash against Nice at the weekend. A win on Sunday would see Rennes leapfrog their French rivals in the table, moving into second spot, and though PSG are a long way clear at the top of the table, it would provide a huge boost to their hopes of Champions League qualification. In fact, since the start of October no team have picked up more points in Ligue 1 than Rennes, with only Atalanta and Inter Milan performing better across Europe’s top five major leagues.

The situation makes this a very tricky betting heat: Spurs with a coronavirus outbreak in their camp, and Rennes with nothing riding on the match. Since the news Tottenham’s price has drifted from as short as 1/3 out to 7/10, and that makes this one to avoid from a 1X2 betting perspective. There has also been a shift in the goals markets, with Over 2.5 Goals drifting from 1/2 out to 7/10 in places. That means there is a steamer on the other side, and while most firms have generally cut UNDER 2.5 GOALS to 6/5 or shorter, bet365 are sticking to their guns and still offering a generous 13/10. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet With both teams likely to field weakened sides, it makes sense that this match, for all that Spurs need a win to progress, could drift by without really sparking into life. Whether or not Antonio Conte even wants to be in this competition is another question well worth asking, and with the mini-crisis his club is currently suffering, with some of the effected players reportedly likely to miss the next four matches, would exiting the Europa Conference League at the group stage really be at the top of his worry list?

Tottenham v Rennes best bets and score prediction 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 13/10 (bet365) Score prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Rennes (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1505 BST (07/12/21)