Liam Kelly previews Spurs' hosting of Newcastle in North London, backing them to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the race for the top four.

The international break may have come at a bad time for Tottenham, who recorded successive wins against Brighton and West Ham just prior to the pause in Premier League action. However, Spurs will be more than happy that they resume their quest for a top-four spot on home soil, sitting three points behind rivals Arsenal, even if the fixture is against a rejuvenated Newcastle side.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Tottenham 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Newcastle 11/2

The visitors to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have moved safely away from the relegation zone recently, now in a fairly comfortable 14th place entering the weekend thanks to some drastically improved form under Eddie Howe. Consecutive 1-0 defeats to Chelsea and Everton shouldn't curb the enthusiasm of Newcastle fans, remaining very competitive in each game based on chances created and conceded. Indeed, in a most surprising turn of events, a significant advancement in defensive process in 2022 has driven Newcastle's movement up the table rather than their talented attacking unit. In the 10 Premier League fixtures Newcastle have played since the turn of the year, they've yet to concede more than one goal in any match (seven in total) and have allowed an impressive average of 1.19 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

With that in mind, it won't be hugely surprising to see Newcastle keep it closer than the prices suggest, especially when it comes to how many goals there will be in this Super Sunday fixture. TOTTENHAM TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH is what makes appeal as a result. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet Granted, Newcastle are a better team now, but Tottenham, as mentioned, are a tough team to beat at home under Antonio Conte, averaging 2.31 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.13 xGA per game in those nine matches. Spurs have won six of their nine home games with the Italian in charge, seemingly bouncing back from their only two defeats - against Southampton and Wolves - with strong displays when hosting Everton (xG: TOT 2.86 - 0.22 EVE) and West Ham (xG: TOT 2.67 - 0.80 WHU).

Newcastle's development in defence is admirable, but Harry Kane and company pose a massive threat to any team. Tottenham do appear content to allow teams to have the ball, at least in the early stages of the game, looking to expose their opponents on the break. So, if Newcastle don't fall foul of that devastating counter-attack, there's every chance this will be a lower-scoring affair than anticipated. Conte's side have more than enough quality to break a newly-resolute Newcastle team down, though. As a result, the selection is chosen with some confidence.

Tottenham v Newcastle best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Tottenham to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 5/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Score prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 2210 GMT (31/03/21)

