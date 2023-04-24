Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Harry Kane anytime goalscorer at 7/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In a topsy-turvy Tottenham season, HARRY KANE has been the only constant. England’s all-time leading goalscorer has found the net 24 times domestically, a haul overshadowed by a certain Norwegian in Manchester. Nevertheless, Kane has already trumped his tally for last season (17), and the previous four for that matter, and looks set to run his personal best total of 30 very close. Tottenham’s talisman has found the net seven times in his last eight appearances, and has not gone longer than two league games without a goal. In the top flight, only Aleksandar Mitrovic (4.1) can best his shots per game average of 3.6 and Kane ranks fourth for goals per 90 (0.63). He sits third in the all-time leading Premier League goalscoring charts with 207 goals and since breaking into the Spurs side, his worst goals per 90 average came last season (0.47).

Given Kane’s consistently clinical form, and longevity, the 7/5 about him to SCORE ANYTIME against Man Utd appeals. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet The visitors' injury woes in central defence only sweetens the deal. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are both ruled out of this one, and with Harry Maguire out of favour, left back Luke Shaw should partner Victor Lindelof in North London. While this partnership kept the Seagulls at bay at Wembley on Sunday, Kane is a much tougher opponent, and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally on Thursday.