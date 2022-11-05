Tottenham and Liverpool meet in North London for Super Sunday. Liam Kelly has two bets for an intriguing fixture.

Two teams that have been underwhelming this season round off the weekend feast of football. Hosts Tottenham may well enter this match-up in a much better Premier League position than their opponents, and they advanced through the Champions League group stage after a 2-1 win in Marseille, but Spurs are not exactly bouncing at present. The match odds tell you that much.

Antonio Conte has come in for some criticism for the style of play employed, despite where his team sit in the table. It's hard to see why the Italian will change without a drastic change in results, either, which could mean we are in for a rather defence-first performance from Tottenham. Whether that makes sense with Son Heung-Min on the sidelines is debatable, but they could still hurt Liverpool frequently. After all, the Reds are posting poor numbers at the back this season, averaging 1.64 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the PL. Attack has been the best — sometimes only — form of defence for Jürgen Klopp's side, and the same should apply at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As a result, Liverpool should be expected to dominate the ball as visitors, which generates interest in OVER 14.5 LIVERPOOL SHOTS in my opinion, available at 8/11 with bet365. The Reds have averaged 17.7 shots per game in the Premier League this season, the highest of any team in the league. They can cover the fairly low line here. Another bet that makes appeal is OVER 9.5 CORNERS in the match. CLICK HERE to back Over 9.5 Corners with Sky Bet As Michael Beardmore noted out in his stats cheat sheet for this game, Liverpool's average of eight corners forced per game is a PL-high. Additionally, Tottenham are averaging more than six. The last eight matches involving Klopp's side have yielded corner counts of 19, 13, 11, 11, 7, 11, 13 and 16, while Spurs' recent figures of 21, 13, 11 and 8 points to a fair share of corners. Tottenham's comfort in defending and attacking set-piece situations only furthers the idea that corners are on the cards.

Score prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

2pts Over 14.5 Liverpool shots at 8/11 (bet365) Score prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1200 BST (05/11/22)