Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Fulham

Tottenham v Liverpool tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:08 · SAT November 05, 2022

Tottenham and Liverpool meet in North London for Super Sunday. Liam Kelly has two bets for an intriguing fixture.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Over 9.5 Corners at 7/10 (BetVictor, Parimatch)

2pts Over 14.5 Liverpool shots at 8/11 (bet365)

Two teams that have been underwhelming this season round off the weekend feast of football.

Hosts Tottenham may well enter this match-up in a much better Premier League position than their opponents, and they advanced through the Champions League group stage after a 2-1 win in Marseille, but Spurs are not exactly bouncing at present.

The match odds tell you that much.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham 9/4 | Draw 13/5 | Liverpool 11/10

Antonio Conte has come in for some criticism for the style of play employed, despite where his team sit in the table.

It's hard to see why the Italian will change without a drastic change in results, either, which could mean we are in for a rather defence-first performance from Tottenham.

Whether that makes sense with Son Heung-Min on the sidelines is debatable, but they could still hurt Liverpool frequently. After all, the Reds are posting poor numbers at the back this season, averaging 1.64 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the PL.

Attack has been the best — sometimes only — form of defence for Jürgen Klopp's side, and the same should apply at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As a result, Liverpool should be expected to dominate the ball as visitors, which generates interest in OVER 14.5 LIVERPOOL SHOTS in my opinion, available at 8/11 with bet365.

The Reds have averaged 17.7 shots per game in the Premier League this season, the highest of any team in the league. They can cover the fairly low line here.

Another bet that makes appeal is OVER 9.5 CORNERS in the match.

As Michael Beardmore noted out in his stats cheat sheet for this game, Liverpool's average of eight corners forced per game is a PL-high. Additionally, Tottenham are averaging more than six.

The last eight matches involving Klopp's side have yielded corner counts of 19, 13, 11, 11, 7, 11, 13 and 16, while Spurs' recent figures of 21, 13, 11 and 8 points to a fair share of corners.

Tottenham's comfort in defending and attacking set-piece situations only furthers the idea that corners are on the cards.

Tottenham v Liverpool score prediction and best bets

  • 2pts Over 9.5 Corners at 7/10 (BetVictor, Parimatch)
  • 2pts Over 14.5 Liverpool shots at 8/11 (bet365)

Score prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct 1200 BST (05/11/22)

Tottenham celebrate Clement Lenglet's goal against Marseille
ALSO READ: Tottenham set-piece coach Gianni Vio has given Spurs a secret weapon

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS