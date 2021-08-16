Tottenham are back in action after two weeks without a game, but must face a rampant Liverpool side in their first game back. Jake Osgathorpe previews the match.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals at Evens (Sky Bet, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"No team have had more yellows than Leeds this season!" | Premier League Best Bets

Tottenham haven't played a competitive match for two weeks, so we don't really know what to expect from them here. Not only are there question marks around the shape they are in, the players available and how they will set up, but there is also a major question around how they will deal with playing one of the league's best sides. So far under Antonio Conte, Spurs have played only bottom half teams, and while they impressed in home games against Leeds, Brentford and Norwich - averaging 2.35 xGF per game in those matches - this is a huge step up.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Tottenham 17/4 | Draw 16/5 | Liverpool 3/5

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Defensively, they have dealt with those lesser sides reasonably well but not brilliantly, allowing Leeds to generate 1.45 xG and Norwich 1.25 xG. That doesn't bode well for the visit of the league's best attacking side then, though we can expect Conte to play in a more defensive, counter-attacking manner in this game which could see them being difficult to break down. Alex Keble discussed in his article how Spurs can make life difficult for the Reds, and even if they lose here, I think the hosts will make the game a tight one. Liverpool are on an incredible run right now, not only with their results, but with their performances too. Jurgen Klopp's side have been sensational since losing to West Ham, winning six of six in the league and posting an incredible xG process in that period of 3.07 xGF and 0.51 xGA per game.

If they bring that level to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Reds will win this game comfortably, as no team in the country (other than Man City) would be able to deal with them in that kind of form. Even just isolating their away form and process this season is frightening enough (6W, 1D, 1L averaging 2.90 xGF and 1.17 xGA per game), with it becoming clear that the Reds and City are the two best teams in the league who will likely fight it out for the title once again. Despite Klopp's side missing Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, they can be expected to cause serious problems for Spurs in this game - even if the hosts do sit deep. They have different ways of creating and have personnel perfect for different situations in forward areas.

So, all in all I am expecting this Liverpool juggernaut to roll over Tottenham, but the visitors are too skinny to just back outright. Instead, with Spurs likely to make life tough, coupling a LIVERPOOL WIN with UNDER 4.5 GOALS makes appeal as an even money shot. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals with Sky Bet The Reds have won 12 league games this season, with this bet landing in nine of those victories, while Spurs have only seen one of their 14 league games feature five or more goals.

Tottenham v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2pts Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals at Evens (Sky Bet, Betfair) Score prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (16/12/21)