Tottenham look to further their top-four hopes with a win over a Leicester side surely focused on the European exploits. Liam Kelly previews the game and selects his best bet.

Little time should be spent on the prospects of Leicester in this match-up. With this game scheduled in-between Europa Conference League semi-final legs against Roma, both team selection and general motivation come into question, especially as the Foxes have nothing to play for in the league. Tottenham, on the other hand, desperately need the three points in the top-four race.

Granted, Spurs are in poor form right now, failing to score in a loss to Brighton (xG: TOT 0.62 - 0.95 BHA) and a draw with Brentford (xG: BRE 1.62 - 0.58 TOT), but this represents an excellent opportunity to get back on track — such is the fixture bingo at this time of the campaign. Leicester look fairly disinterested in domestic duties, and understandably so in the circumstances. A defeat to Newcastle and two draws with Everton and Aston Villa is uninspiring since their UECL quarter-final victory over PSV. Lacklustre attacking performances in the Premier League stretch even further back. Brendan Rodgers side have recorded an average of 0.73 expected goals for per game across their last eight league matches, so it's difficult to see them testing Spurs here.

With that in mind, TOTTENHAM TO WIN TO NIL is the bet that appeals most at a nice price of 17/10. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win to nil with Sky Bet Antonio Conte's men can easily snap out of their current attacking funk, possessing far too much talent to be stuck in it for too long. Perhaps they might be best to ensure they stay solid at the back, though, just in case they find it hard to break through once more. However, facing a Leicester team that hold the third highest expected goals against total in the Premier League this season (61.5 xGA), Spurs should be fancied.

