The reverse fixture last week saw the points shared in what remarkably ended as a 0-0 draw. None of Spurs’ three group stage games thus far have produced over 2.5 goals and another tight match could be likely.

Qualification for the knockout rounds is there for the taking for both of these two sides as they second and third respectively whilst being tied on four points after three games played.

It’s been an incredibly tough couple of weeks for Tottenham Hotspur, but they deserve huge credit as despite having to manage the emotional and psychological difficulties after their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone sadly passed away, they were able to travel down to Brighton and leave with all three points as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

Their matches have been notoriously tight and Antonio Conte will look for his side to frustrate and limit Eintracht Frankfurt to few chances. They were successful in doing that last week in Germany and were unlucky not to claim a win, but they will feel extremely confident in putting that right on home soil.

The hosts three Champions League matches to date have averaged just 1.33 goals per game and with just one of the six Group D fixtures to date seeing both teams score, another closely fought contest is anticipated.

The visitors may have had their eyes on this fixture as soon as the final whistle blew last week, as their loss away to Bundesliga basement boys Bochum was nothing short of woeful. The three goals all came from set-pieces and that will be something that Tottenham Hotspur will look to exploit.

The aftermath of that defeat to Bochum saw boss Oliver Glasner hold his hands up and take the blame but he will demand a response. However, they’ve scored just once across their opening three games and creativity continues to be a problem.

It would be a huge surprise to see goals in abundance here but Tottenham Hotspur should do enough to claim victory.

A SPURS WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS is priced up at 5/6 at various bookmakers, so the 10/11 on the same selection makes plenty of appeal.