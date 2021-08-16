In-form Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Tottenham are starting to look like a team to be feared. Yes, it is still early days, but Antonio Conte is working his magic, with three wins and two draws in his five Premier League games, and he guided Spurs into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup in midweek. What is crystal clear, is that Tottenham under Conte are far superior to Tottenham under Nuno Espirito Santo - and Jose Mourinho for that matter.

While four of their five league games have come against teams in the bottom 12, their performance against Liverpool last weekend was eye-catching. Spurs won the xG (Expected Goals) battle convincingly in that game (xG: 2.87 - 1.41 LIV), becoming only the third team to do so against the Reds in the league this season after Brentford and Manchester City. That was Tottenham's first real test of the Conte era and they passed with flying colours.

Again, we are talking about small sample sizes and different schedules, but in five league games under Conte, Spurs have generated 10.76 xGF. They mustered just 11.36 xGF (Expected Goals For) in 10 games under Nuno. In total, Spurs have been +1.67 xG better per game under Conte than Nuno.

Three of their four home league games under Conte have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS, with Spurs averaging 2.48 xGF per home game under the Italian - they averaged just 1.31 in home games under Nuno. For all the talk around Spurs, Crystal Palace - and particularly Patrick Vieira - deserve respect in this game. The Frenchman has overseen a drastic improvement of Palace's underlying numbers, after the Eagles averaged 1.02 xGF and 1.77 xGA (Expected Goals Against) per game last season under Roy Hodgson. This term they have averaged 1.41 xGF and 1.41 xGA per game, so have improved by an average of +0.75 xG per game. That is worth shouting about also.

However, while their overall process is that of a solid mid-table team, their home and away process differs drastically. The Eagles allow an average of 0.75 xGA per game at Selhurst Park, but 1.58 away from it, which is why they have kept only one clean sheet in eight road games. So we can expect Spurs to score here, possibly a couple, but with Palace's new-found attacking impetus, they should be able to cause their hosts issues too, so the price about OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals. This bet has landed in 67% of Spurs home games and 63% of Palace away games, and given the way the pair have shaped up under their new managers, we could be in for a Boxing Day treat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace best bet and score prediction 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at 37/40 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1220 GMT (23/12/21)