Tottenham are 2-0 down on aggregate against Chelsea, so need a huge performance to turn things around. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

The first leg of this Carabao Cup tie was extremely one-sided. Chelsea were 2-0 at half-time, bossed possession (69%) and held Tottenham to a grand total of ZERO shots. It was similar in the second too, as the Blues coasted to a comfortable win, showing their superiority over Spurs.

While Antonio Conte is an undoubted upgrade in the Tottenham dugout, the players he is working with remain the same as those Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo failed with. Conte has said consistently since joining that Spurs need to improve their squad, and that the club needs to match his ambition. This competition was seen as a great opportunity to get silverware, especially as they were to be facing a Chelsea team who were out of form. That is what made the first leg even more disappointing, and means they are having to chase the game in this second leg, which will likely leave them exposed.

Chelsea are in a great position, and the fact that they can sit back and counter attack should help them even more. To turn this into a ding-dong battle would be foolish from Thomas Tuchel's side, so expect them to keep things tight and attempt to pick their hosts off. Game state is firmly in Chelsea's favour here, and given they have averaged 1.76 xGF and 1.13 xGA per away game in the league this season, we can expect a solid display. With that in mind then, backing CHELSEA TO WIN DRAW NO BET appeals. This bet is a safer play than simply backing an away win, with us getting our money back if the game ends all-square.

Tottenham v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1pt Chelsea to win Draw No Bet at 10/11 (William Hill) Score prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea