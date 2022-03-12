Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

If inconsistency was the overriding theme of the beginning of Antonio Conte’s tenure at Tottenham, then free-scoring juggernaut is perhaps what his Spurs side represent now he has settled into life in North London. After initially failing to win back-to-back matches since the turn of the year, Spurs are now on a four-game winning streak, scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice since their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United – a game they were actually unfortunate to lose (xG: MNU 0.99-1.81 TOT). Only Manchester City and Liverpool have picked up more points than Tottenham since the appointment of their Italian manager, a theme that is not expected to come to a halt at home to Brighton.

The Seagulls may have beaten Spurs’ North London, and top four, rivals Arsenal last weekend, but in very un-Brighton fashion, they picked up three undeserved points. The Gunners created more than enough chances to win the match (xG: ARS 2.68-0.71 BHA). It was Brighton’s first win in seven matches, and up against a Tottenham team who are absolutely rampant on home turf – winning seven of the ten matches Conte has overseen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – it is difficult to see Graham Potter’s men winning back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since September. Brighton may be one of the better defensive teams in the league, but they will have their work cut out if they are to keep this Spurs team at bay. Tottenham are averaging 2.47 expected goals for (xGF) at home under Conte and have netted 27 times in their 10 league matches in North London since the Italian took charge.

They are rarely found wanting for chance creation or chance conversion at home, and though Son Heung-min is certainly the man in form, fresh off the back of a hat-trick at Villa Park last weekend, it is the odds-against price about HARRY KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME that makes the most appeal. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet The England skipper has indeed adopted a deeper role over the last couple of seasons, playing provider for the likes of Son and more recently Dejan Kulusevski, but Kane remains one of the most potent strikers in world football, and 21/20 about him finding the back of the net looks large. Kane is averaging 0.4 goals per game this season – 0.5 expected goals – but his tally is up to more than a goal every other game since Conte’s appointment, including five in his last seven. Add into the equation as well that Kane has netted five goals in his last five appearances against Brighton and odds-against looks increasingly generous.

