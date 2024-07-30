Tottenham not expected to make a move for Italy international Federico Chiesa

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is not a summer transfer target for Tottenham.
The Italy international has been linked with a move to north London but reports that Spurs are set to make a move for the 26-year-old are wide of the mark, the PA news agency reports.
While Tottenham remain keen to bolster their attacking options, Chiesa is not believed to be a target for the Premier League club.
Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently in the Far East preparing for the new season and will face a K-League XI in Seoul overnight.
So far, Timo Werner has resigned on loan for another season and the club spent a reported £40million to bring in Archie Gray from Leeds, with fellow 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall joining from Djurgarden.
Spurs open their league campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester before taking on Everton and Newcastle ahead of the first north London derby of the season when they host Arsenal on September 15.
