Federico Chiesa

Tottenham not expected to make a move for Italy international Federico Chiesa

By Sporting Life
10:23 · TUE July 30, 2024

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is not a summer transfer target for Tottenham.

The Italy international has been linked with a move to north London but reports that Spurs are set to make a move for the 26-year-old are wide of the mark, the PA news agency reports.

While Tottenham remain keen to bolster their attacking options, Chiesa is not believed to be a target for the Premier League club.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently in the Far East preparing for the new season and will face a K-League XI in Seoul overnight.

So far, Timo Werner has resigned on loan for another season and the club spent a reported £40million to bring in Archie Gray from Leeds, with fellow 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall joining from Djurgarden.

Spurs open their league campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester before taking on Everton and Newcastle ahead of the first north London derby of the season when they host Arsenal on September 15.

