An entertaining clash between the Premier League top-four rivals appeared set to go the way of Erik Ten Hag’s men after first-half efforts by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put United in cruise control.

Ryan Mason looked set to make a losing start to his second spell in caretaker charge of Spurs but his half-time message did the trick with Pedro Porro reducing the deficit just after the interval before Son Heung-min levelled with 11 minutes left to earn a share of the spoils.

It had been a week of contrasting fortunes for the two sides with United able to secure another trip to Wembley on Sunday after their penalty shoot-out win over Brighton in the FA Cup and Tottenham left to regroup following another shambolic few days.

Spurs were thumped 6-1 by Newcastle and their conquerors last weekend are cantering towards a return to the Champions League after a 4-1 win at Goodison Park made a demoralised Everton’s task of escaping relegation all the more difficult.

Callum Wilson scored twice, either side of Joelinton’s goal, to help lift Eddie Howe’s side move eight points clear of fifth place and left their hosts two points from safety after one win in their last 10.

Even when Dwight McNeil pulled one back with 10 minutes to go Jacob Murphy immediately responded as Everton’s defensive nightmares down their right side continued for a second game.

Monday’s trip to Leicester, immediately above them in 18th, now becomes a must-win game as – with Manchester City one of their two remaining home fixtures – Sean Dyche’s side cannot rely on the power of Goodison to get them over the line to extend a 69-year stay in the top flight.

But Newcastle, having experienced recent brief periods in the Championship, have no such worries as an appearance in Europe’s elite competition proper for the first time since 2003 edges ever closer.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth took a significant step towards Premier League survival with a precious 1-0 win which pushed south-coast rivals Southampton closer to relegation.

Marcus Tavernier claimed the second-half winner at a soggy St Mary’s to move the Cherries seven points clear of the drop zone and pile further pressure on the division’s bottom club.

Beleaguered Saints thought they had snatched a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser but Che Adams’ effort was ruled for offside following a VAR review.

