Tottenham are getting closer to signing Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski and are also in talks to bring his team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur to north London before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs are trying to sign 21-year-old Sweden international Kulusevski on loan with an obligation to buy, and the PA news agency understands negotiations are at an advanced stage. Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has also been in talks with the club he left in the summer for Uruguayan midfielder Bentancur over a likely permanent deal. If Spurs could get both deals it would go some way to appeasing the frustration of missing out on Porto’s Luis Diaz and Wolves’ Adama Traore this week. Kulusevski, who is travelling to London for a medical on Sunday according to reports in Italy, has not been a regular for the Serie A side this season, starting only 10 of 20 games in the league.

Yet his versatility in forward areas, where he can play as a winger, striker or an attacking midfielder, will appeal to Paratici and Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who has identified a number of positions to strengthen this month. One of those was central midfield and Bentancur could fit the bill, with Spurs leapfrogging Aston Villa in the race to sign him. The 24-year-old has played 25 times for Juve this season, including five Champions League appearances. Conte will be getting anxious over the lack of arrivals, with the deadline just over 24 hours away, having made his pleas for reinforcements to maintain their hopes of challenging for the Champions League. An eye-catching deal to bring Diaz to north London has been hijacked by Liverpool, who announced his signing on Sunday, while Traore joined Barcelona despite Spurs chasing him since the summer transfer window. Diaz emerged as a surprise target earlier this week, but the Colombia international joined the Reds, long-time admirers, ahead of Spurs – who were willing to pay Porto the asking price.