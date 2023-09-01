Sporting Life
Brennan Johnson celebrates his goal for Nottingham Forest against Leeds

Tottenham agree fee in excess of £45million for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson

By Sporting Life
15:19 · FRI September 01, 2023

Tottenham have agreed a fee in excess of £45million for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Spurs had made the Wales international their number one target following the sale of Harry Kane and looked to have got their man after agreeing a price with Forest.

Johnson will now undergo a medical, with there expected to be no complications in the deal going through before the 11pm deadline.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and contributed a further three assists as Forest avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

