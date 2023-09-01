Tottenham agree fee in excess of £45million for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson

Tottenham have agreed a fee in excess of £45million for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.
Spurs had made the Wales international their number one target following the sale of Harry Kane and looked to have got their man after agreeing a price with Forest.
Johnson will now undergo a medical, with there expected to be no complications in the deal going through before the 11pm deadline.
The 22-year-old scored eight goals and contributed a further three assists as Forest avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.