Richarlison’s first goals for Tottenham saw them mark their Champions League return with a 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille.

The summer signing scored two headers in the space of five second-half minutes to get Spurs out of trouble in their Group D opener. Playing at the elite level for the first time since 2020, Antonio Conte’s men were labouring against the Ligue 1 side, who had Chancel Mbemba sent off early in the second half. But Richarlison, making his Champions League debut, opened his account for the club in the 76th minute from Ivan Perisic’s cross and then repeated the trick to kill the game from a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg delivery. His double ensured Spurs got their campaign off to a winning start in an otherwise largely difficult round of action for British teams as Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli and Rangers routed at Ajax.

Richarlison couldn’t hold back the tears after scoring a brace in front of his friends and family on his #UCL debut 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NHqsqllaFv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022

Spurs were sloppy in possession and lacked creativity in a drab opening 45 minutes. Marseille, who were also in the Conference League last season and had former midfielder Joey Barton supporting them in the away end, were hardly of the calibre of their 1993 side that won this competition, but pressed hard and stifled the front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison. It was not until the 40th minute that the trio were all able to combine and it ended in Kane having a rare sight of goal. Some clever footwork by Richarlison saw him play Son in and the South Korean fed Kane, but he rolled his shot well wide of the far post. Matteo Guendouzi, constantly reminded of his past allegiance to Arsenal by home fans, had run the midfield for the French side and he forced Hugo Lloris into a smart stop with a low drive just before the break as Spurs were booed off at half-time.

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

• xG: 1.37 - 0.27



Richarlison with both of the goals for Spurs. #UCL pic.twitter.com/dtrIYlNd0s — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) September 7, 2022