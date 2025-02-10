THE MAGIC OF THE FA CUP™️ IS ALIVE AND WELL.

...apparently, anyway. A fourth round which presented the team bottom of the Sky Bet Championship knocking out the one top of the Premier League should really ignite the football romantic within us all. Except, it doesn't, does it really? We should take nothing away from Plymouth Argyle's triumph over Liverpool but it was the increasingly cliché outcome of better team being punished for making too many changes. Yes, you may have some in there with a good level of experience but wholesale changes disrupt any flow you may have.

Still, it was a nice thing to see in that the competition still matters to a lot of people, myself included, in an age of 'focusing on the league'. What does that even mean anyway? Can you not concentrate on a match knowing you have a big opponent coming up next? Actually, now I've said it out loud, that could actually be a thing, to be fair. Anyway, sorry, where were we? Ah yes, the weekend's action. I don't actually have a great deal to say on the FA Cup so I am sticking with the Sky Bet EFL with a main look on the promotion battle at the top-end. Just moments after sarcastically hammering the notion, it turns out I am indeed concentrating on the league.

Boing-backability We weren't entirely sure how West Brom would adapt following Carlos Corberan's departure but it would be far to say the large majority want Tony Mowbray to do well on his return to the role. It's two wins and two defeats for him at the helm - both at the Hawthorns returning maximum points. It's a nice change from the team which seemingly drew every single week during the first-half of the season. It may be a small sample size but the Baggies appear to have more attack about them under Mowbray. The five they scored against Portsmouth a good match to highlight it.

The deadline day additions of Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear were the perfect response to Josh Maja's injury, but when he returns for the latter part of the season, Mowbray will have an even stronger front line to work with. The underlying numbers, in this case expected goals (xG), highlight how they've been creating more under their new manager. West Brom averaged 1.22 xG per game under Corberan this season and that increased slightly to 1.24 xG under their caretaker team. With Mowbray, the figure currently stands at 1.88 xG. It puts them in a good position when facing a Blackburn side in midweek who are set to be without their manager John Eustace - he's expected to join Derby.

Blunt showings A 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday kept Sheffield United's distance from Burnley and Sunderland below - they're now two points behind leaders Leeds. And while they did feature in This Week's Acca, I find myself holding some reservations about future inclusion despite the fact they won. The Blades may have only conceded once but they could consider themselves very lucky. On another day, they leave Bramall Lane empty-handed.

Pompey posted 16 shots worth a significant 3.06 xG. For comparison, Leeds have conceded chances worth 1.25 xGA (expected goals against) across their last five games in the Championship. Burnley have seen 2.27 xGA across their last four and there's a feeling that Sheffield United's results have been covering up for some uninspiring performances. While Middlesbrough may not be fulfilling their own potential - yes, again - they should feel confident enough about returning from Bramall Lane with at least a point in midweek. They should have enough to get past Luton, but a home contest with Leeds followed by a trip to QPR are real testers of their promotion potential.

Beware the Black Cats Another defence worth focusing on at the top end of the Championship is that of Sunderland. The Black Cats were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford last time out and that continued a worrying recent trend. That made it three consecutive games where the opponent has scored twice - two of those being expected home wins as well. The positive is that this team does have goals in them but it's the defensive side which could ultimately cost them a promotion spot, with four teams going for three places.

Regis Le Bris' side have conceded the most of the four promotion hopefuls (28) with the same applying to the expected goals against (xGA) data as well. The 32.51 xGA across the course of the season is higher than Sheffield United's 29.78, Burnley's 25.37 and Leeds' 19.86. It leaves them with a per game xGA average of 1.05 - that is higher than last season's automatically promoted sides (Leicester 0.94, Ipswich 1.03). Ultimately we shouldn't be too tough on a side who are unbeaten in their last seven and should have secured the win away at Burnley a couple of weeks ago. Still, it's something worth monitoring and the impact it'll have on their promotion hopes - a trip to Leeds awaits in a week's time.

Salop's unlikely survival? A 4-1 defeat to Wycombe in mid-December kept Shrewsbury bottom of the Sky Bet League One table - ten points adrift of safety. A narrow 1-0 loss at Leyton Orient at the beginning of January saw them up a couple of spots in 22nd and eight points below the dotted line. Saturday's 2-1 win over Rotherham kept them in the same position but they are now just four points behind. The great escape is most certainly on. That result mentioned against Wycombe was significant because it was the last time they were well beaten in the league. It's worth noting that game was early into Gareth Ainsworth's reign too.

Another Sunday m⚽️⚽️rning after a win 😍🍿



🔷🔶 #Salop pic.twitter.com/nAvk8tu4UY — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) February 9, 2025

The ten games which have followed have delivered four wins, three draws and three defeats - none of the latter being by more than a single-goal either. That includes away games at Charlton and Stockport, while home wins under Ainsworth have arrived against Birmingham and Wrexham. They're far from the best team in this league still but they are a unit scrapping for every single point. Confidence is most certainly high at the moment. Home form is crucial considering games against Bolton, under new management, and Huddersfield to come in the next week or so while trips to Reading and Peterborough will also be viewed as winnable. The bookmakers will, understandably, make them outsiders in a lot of these contests, but they have shown in recent weeks that they can defy those odds.