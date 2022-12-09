Marquinhos’ decisive spot kick hit the post after Dominik Livakovic had saved Rodrygo’s opening effort in the shootout to send Croatia into the last four with Neymar never getting a chance to step up.

Croatia did not miss with Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, Mislav Orsic all scoring to send them through 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Neymar had given Brazil the lead in the first-half of extra time – the Paris St Germain star equalling Pele’s Brazil scoring record with 77 FIFA-registered goals – only for Bruno Petkovic to level with three minutes left.

But it was heartbreak for Neymar and Brazil with the striker due to go fifth in the shootout, yet there was no regret from Tite.