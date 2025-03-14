Thomas Tuchel says Jordan Henderson 'embodies everything that we want'

New England boss Thomas Tuchel has stated Jordan Henderson "embodies everything that we want from this team" after his recall to the Three Lions set-up.

Henderson has 80 caps for his country but hasn't been involved since European Championship qualifiers in November 2023, with his last appearance coming in a 2-0 victory over Italy. The decision to call-up the Ajax captain has been one of the key discussion points around Tuchel's first squad, although the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss didn't consider it a debate to include him.

"Jordan is a serial winner. He is captain of Ajax. He is available and has played a lot of matches," he told his press conference. "What he brings to every team is leadership, character, personality, energy. He makes sure that everyone lives by standards and with this characteristic he embodies everything that we try to build. "We try to build a team for our fans and a team that they are proud of and can identity with. "Jordan embodies everything that we want from this team."

Marcus Rashford has also been recalled to the England squad

Henderson is one of two significant recalls, with Marcus Rashford - on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United - also seeing involvement. "With Marcus, he is a familiar face but a different situation," Tuchel continued. "I felt that he had a huge impact at Aston Villa, he made a huge impact from the bench mostly. The impact was impressive. The physical impact was impressive and most importantly, his work rate, his defensive ability and tracking back was impressive. "I had the strong feeling that we should nominate him, bring him in and to push him to stay on that level to not fall back on old routines. "This camp is to push him to stay on this level."

Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad

One surprise inclusion was Newcastle defender Dan Burn, who has earned his first call-up at the age of 32. While the focus is on success at the 2026 World Cup, Tuchel has made clear that involvement here delivers no guarantee of involvement at the tournament. "Everyone who is with us on this journey and in this first camp is a contender for the World Cup. Every player is part of this first step," he outlined. "At the same time, it's only the first step so the nomination is not the nomination for America. We had tough decisions to take and we didn't make it easy for ourselves. "We waited very long until Champions League games were over until we took our last decisions. It is important to be in the first camp and if you are in the first camp, you are in the first step of the journey."

Thomas Tuchel's full England squad For World Cup qualifying vs Albania and Latvia Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford Defenders: Marc Guehi, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke, Harry Kane