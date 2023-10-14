It was the first time the trio of Tom, Joe and Jake had been back together since landing an 18/1 winner a couple of weeks ago, and they were joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill to make it a quartet on the This Week's Acca podcast for the first time this season. It did the trick. Even before a ball was kicked the signs were good for the fourfold, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price cut from 14/1 into 11s, and it was pretty smooth sailing, with no all four teams going ahead early. This Week's Acca Podcast: Listen & subscribe!

This Week's Acca Tracker: How are we doing? Three of the four selections were 2-0 up after 52 minutes, while Swindon were 1-0 up and in control against Newport.

This Week's Acca selections ☑️ CREWE 2-0 Tranmere

2-0 Tranmere ☑️ DONCASTER 4-1 Sutton

4-1 Sutton ☑️ Harrogate 1-3 STOCKPORT

Harrogate 1-3 ☑️ SWINDON 2-0 Newport

It was Swindon who scored first for the Acca, going in front after eight minutes, with Crewe following suit three minutes later, Stockport three minutes after them, and remarkably, Doncaster netted three minutes after the Hatters too. So, after 17 minutes all four teams were in front, and Acca backers never looked back.

Swindon scored early and were in control against Newport