Crewe celebrate
Crewe celebrate scoring against Tranmere

This Week's Acca wins: Sporting Life team land 14/1 winner for acca backers!

By Sporting Life
19:07 · SAT October 14, 2023

It was the first time the trio of Tom, Joe and Jake had been back together since landing an 18/1 winner a couple of weeks ago, and they were joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill to make it a quartet on the This Week's Acca podcast for the first time this season. It did the trick.

Even before a ball was kicked the signs were good for the fourfold, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price cut from 14/1 into 11s, and it was pretty smooth sailing, with no all four teams going ahead early.

Three of the four selections were 2-0 up after 52 minutes, while Swindon were 1-0 up and in control against Newport.

This Week's Acca - Stockport

This Week's Acca selections

  • ☑️ CREWE 2-0 Tranmere
  • ☑️ DONCASTER 4-1 Sutton
  • ☑️ Harrogate 1-3 STOCKPORT
  • ☑️ SWINDON 2-0 Newport
This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

It was Swindon who scored first for the Acca, going in front after eight minutes, with Crewe following suit three minutes later, Stockport three minutes after them, and remarkably, Doncaster netted three minutes after the Hatters too.

So, after 17 minutes all four teams were in front, and Acca backers never looked back.

Swindon are on fire at home have now won five of an unbeaten six at home, scoring 19 times
Swindon scored early and were in control against Newport

Doncaster ran riot in the second half of their game with Sutton, Crewe got to play against 10-men for 42 minutes after Tranmere's goalkeeper was sent off, and added a second soon after, while Stockport raced into a 3-0 lead by 70 minutes.

Swindon was the only contest that remained close, but the Robins netted a late second through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy to ease all fears and commence the celebrations.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS